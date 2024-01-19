In the 1400-year history of Islamic caliphates, it's evident that the foundational principles of Islam were firmly based on “power and loot,” leaving little room for ethics, spirituality, or justice. Power was relentlessly pursued, maintained at any cost, and exploited for profit. Furthermore, Islamic leaders boldly, yet deceitfully, claimed to be the Prophet's successors and representatives of God on Earth. The concept of "pure Mohammedan Islam" often served as a tool for power struggles and profiteering, devoid of genuine religious sanctity.

The end of the Ottoman Islamic Caliphate in 1924 might have suggested that Islamic caliphates were a thing of the past. However, the events of 1979 in Iran brought forth a bitter reality. The Marxist-Islamic participants in Ayatollah Khomeini's revolt unleashed a demon that wrought misery and destruction in Iran and the region, introducing the world to the specter of Islamic terrorism.

The history of Islamic caliphs, including the Rashidun (4 individuals), the Umayyad Caliphate (14 individuals), the Abbasid of Baghdad (37 individuals), the Abbasid of Cairo (22 individuals), the Umayyad of al-Andalus (16 individuals), the Fatimid of Africa (17 individuals), and the Ottoman Empire (34 individuals), amounts to a total of 144 Emirs or 'Commanders of the Faithful.' This history reveals rulers who were often corrupt, degenerate, charlatans, and bloodthirsty. Amir al-Mu'minin, a Muslim title signifying 'Commander of the Faithful' or 'Prince of the Believers,' designates the supreme leader of an Islamic community.

In contrast, the Christian world has seen 263 Popes over 2000 years, each claiming to be the successor to Jesus. However, the struggle to represent God and succeed Muhammad in Islam takes a different course. Remarkably, not a single caliph in this tumultuous history has been killed by non-Muslims.

Throughout these centuries, the sword remained in the hands of Muslim caliphs, with mosques serving as their centers of influence. They employed various means, even under the guise of charities, economic centers, healthcare, education, and lobbying, to advance their interests.

Among these 'Amirs,' some committed heinous acts, including patricide, fratricide, filicide, and matricide. These 'men of God' were characterized by corruption, falsehoods, conspiracies, criminality, and deception. The internal wars and massacres in the Muslim world have been grotesque displays of savagery.

In 1979, the Islamic caliphate in Iran transformed into a religious octopus, feeding terrorist groups across the Middle East before the eyes of the world. This undeniable reality went largely unaddressed.

History has witnessed bizarre examples within Islamic caliphates. For instance, Abd al-Malik ibn Marwan, the fifteenth Umayyad Caliph in 685 AD, declared upon ascending to power: "People, know that during my caliphate, no one has the right to question my actions, and whoever does so will bear the responsibility for his bloodshed." While he professed religiosity and read the Quran, he soon closed the holy book, proclaiming, "Our next meeting will be at the Judgment Day."

He presided over one of the darkest eras of the Islamic caliphate, inviting and murdering his rival cousin, all while praying for him in the mosque and pondering whether he should answer questions with his sword. Ironically, he was the first Muslim caliph to advocate 'Enjoining good and forbidding wrong.'

Were these psychopathic tendencies any different from those of Khomeini and Khamenei? Not significantly. These two mullahs also portrayed themselves as champions of Islam, all the while harboring ambitions to rule an Islamic empire. During the era of ISIS (The Islamic State (ISIS)), the Emir aspired to establish an Islamic world.

The Abbasid era was the longest and bloodiest of all Islamic caliphates, with 508 years in Baghdad and 260 years in Cairo. These periods were marked by the rule of 38 Islamic Emirs in Baghdad and 18 in Cairo, characterized by bloodshed, oppression, corruption, hypocrisy, and crime. However, when compared to Khomeini and Khamenei, they appear as mere drops in the ocean.

The saga of bloodshed and death among these barbaric Islamic Emirs and Supreme Leaders has persistently continued. If Umayyad or Abbasid caliphs were cunning, deceitful, ruthless, thieving, and controversial, the same traits have been reiterated in the era of the Shiite Islamic caliphate in Iran since 1979.

Throughout Islamic history, numerous movements against Islamic caliphates have originated, primarily from within Iran. Unfortunately, the events of 1979 marked a tragic turning point for Iran. Two fanatical and obstinate mullahs pushed the once-civilized nation into decline and ruin.

The Islamic caliphs of Iran during these 45 years, Khomeini and Khamenei, have exhibited inherent heartlessness, mercilessness, weakness, criminality, and bloodthirstiness. Despite their claims of sanctity and spirituality, Iran is now engulfed in chaos.

In conclusion, it is lamentable how long it took the world to recognize the threat. When Khomeini authored 'Velayat-e Faqih' in 1969 and published it in Beirut, perhaps the Mossad had access to a copy. The CIA, however, failed to provide an accurate analysis, even visiting Khomeini in France. Consequently, unlike the Mossad, they lacked the foresight to anticipate the 1979 revolt. The world's most prominent intelligence agency was unaware of the impending danger that the Islamic Shiite caliphate would pose to American interests in the Middle East.

Washington seemed oblivious to Khomeini's religious fascism, violence, and extremist ideology. The CIA possessed no information about Khomeini's writings, instead collecting misinformation from Khomeini's entourage who falsely portrayed him as mild and moderate.

The "Islamic Revolt" was a tasteless and naive ploy, orchestrated as a form of psychological warfare and manipulation. A power transition occurred behind closed doors with the assistance of Mosaddeq's followers. The Islamic card was played in 1979, despite the Kremlin's apparent satisfaction with Khomeini and terrorists trained in Palestinian camps. Even today, the former KGB colonel remains content with the 'success of Islam,' as the Islamic Republic and North Korea serve as his puppets, along with China.

The Carter administration's indifference to the fall of the Shah, a loyal ally of America and the civilized free West, marked a fundamental error. Carter's administration also disregarded Khomeini's propaganda and preparations. The Muslim Brotherhood supported Khomeini and Khamenei. Approximately 200,000 mullahs in 25,000 mosques and sinister prayer halls cultivated Islamic terrorists, ushering in a dark age.

Historically, it is an undeniable fact that Carter bore fundamental responsibility for the 1979 disaster. Carter, residing in the White House, called Khomeini a holy man and turned a blind eye to his savagery, failing to recognize the disaster of Islamic terrorism in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq. Carter prayed and said amen in the face of Khomeini's evil, as if that would suffice.

In November 1984, Ronald Reagan publicly acknowledged the disgrace that had befallen American history. Alexander Haig also confessed: "We were in America that caused the fall of the Shah and sent Iran to the graveyard of history." Perhaps the rise of the criminal mullahs was not a necessity, but rather an expression of hostility towards America and its loyal friend and ally in Europe, the Shah. It appears that everyone, including the Arabs, preferred an aimless government in Tehran, even at the cost of regional security and stability.

During Carter's tenure, an indecisive and powerless Islamic government faltered in the face of Khomeini. Carter's misguided calculations and dreamy politics sought friendship and alliance with Khomeini, disregarding his brutality. As the late Shah stated in an interview with The Washington Post, "a murderous terrorist and criminal became the leader of a civilized country." Carter II (Obama) and Carter III (Biden) followed a similar approach.

Perhaps the guilt of orchestrating the Shah's overthrow still haunts their conscience. The US State Department, unknowingly and unwittingly, favored the Islamic left (reformists). History will record that Democrats sought to deify a wild, uncivilized mullah. However, Carter was not alone in his folly. Andrew Young, the US representative to the United Nations, praised Khomeini as a saint, shocking the White House (The New York Times, June 4, 1989).

Jimmy Carter's embrace of Khomeini served as a wake-up call for our century. A mullah who called himself Islam was received with open arms. Today, Khamenei also regards himself as the knight and cavalier of Islam. Over 144 fake Commanders of the Faithful have come and gone in Islamic history.

Khomeini possessed a disturbed and warmongering mindset. He wrote in his book 'Velayat-e Faqih': 'Essentially, one of the characteristics of a believer is that they show no emotion in implementing justice.' From his perspective, the world had to plunge into crisis for the Islamic revolt, driven by destructive Khomeinism, to be exported worldwide. In other words, the world became Khomeini's hostage.

Khamenei has consistently fanned the flames with his extremist views. Today, Iran and the Middle East remain hostage to a mullah like Khamenei—a monstrous figure in a transnational network of Islamic terrorism that defies the imagination of 20th and 21st-century humanity. This anti-law, anti-humanity regime has caused tension in the region, resulting in Iran's gradual decline and destruction. Unless a miracle occurs, Iran's Velayat-e Faqih-based Islamic caliphate structure will continue dragging the region toward death.

The success of the 1979 revolt entrenched the idea of God's government on Earth, and America and the West should have recognized the gravity of the situation. The late Shah's warnings were accurate, yet the world remained silent.

For Khomeini, war and genocide were divine gifts. When Khamenei proposed the plan of Islamic Jihad (Islamic terrorism) and the plan of Islamic government, the world remained silent. This closed circle and vicious cycle persist, as the Shiite mullah steers Iran toward absolute destruction.

Today, the 1979 disaster has given rise to the genocidal sect of Islamic Nazism in the Middle East. The question remains: do America and the civilized Western world have the resolve to undertake this major transformation? Like communism and apartheid, can Islamic terrorism also be relegated to the annals of history?