We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Bo

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Tsvi Levy

In the parasha, Rashi quotes a midrash that says: “Let it be in your eyes as if He had given you the Land today & do not regard it as an inheritance”.

Question

Why does the Torah want us to refrain from relating to the Land as an inheritance?

Answers

1. One must relate to the Land as something gained today with joy and not as something which one is used to having.

2. The value of the Land is eternal and therefore beyond the restrictions of time. Therefore, it is to be seen as a gift received today.

Navi Yehoshua Perek 3

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Tessler

Before entering the Land of Israel, the Jewish people miraculously stood between the poles of the Ark, when Yehoshua spoke to the nation.

Question

What was the message of this miracle to the nation before entering the Land?

Answer

Am Yisrael received the Torah when they achieved unity at Har Sinai. Additionally, the miracle preceding Am Yisrael’s entry expresses that the nation’s success in the Land depends upon unity. That is when G-d rests with Am Yisrael.

