At a New Hampshire campaign event, former US president Donald Trump commented on accusations by his opponent Nikki Haley that he was too old to serve as president again.

Haley's comments come in the background of Trump's continuing criticism of President Joe Biden that he is too old for office, despite President Biden being only four years older than Trump.

Haley claims that with the other options being President Biden or Donald Trump, voters should choose her for fresh and youthful leadership.

In his speech, Trump mocked Haley by saying he had passed a cognitive test as president and succeeded in identifying different animals. “I think it was 30, 35 questions. They always show you the first one, like a giraffe, a tiger, or this, or that, and then: a whale. ‘Which one is the whale?’ Okay. And that goes on for three or four, and then it gets harder and harder, and harder.”

“I feel like I’m about 35 years old. I feel better now than I did 30 years ago,” Trump said on Wednesday. “Cognitively, I’m better now than I was 20 years ago,” he added. He would later claim to supporters that he "could live until 200" if he did not eat so much junk food.

Since the beginning of her campaign, Haley has stated that any candidate over 75 should need to take a mental competency test. She has recently adopted a more critical tone, stating that “The majority of Americans think that having two 80-year-olds running for president is not what they want.”