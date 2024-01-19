The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, and the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate, Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, hosted the United States Ambassador to Israel, Ambassador Jacob J. Lew, at the IDF Northern Command Headquarters.

During the visit, Ambassador Lew was briefed by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command regarding the threats posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization along the Blue Line.

The officials also discussed the understanding that Israel cannot revert to the security conditions that were in place prior to October 7th.

The security situation on the northern border must change, and the threat to the residents of the north must be removed - either through military action or through diplomatic means.