IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, during which he discussed releasing reservists.

Participating in the situational assessment were the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Head of the Manpower Directorate, MG Yaniv Assor, and the Commanding Officer of the 99th Division, BG Barak Hiram. In addition, the Chief of Staff met with the division commanders.

"We understand that for the reserve forces there is an inbuilt tension between serving on the battlefield and returning home. We are operating according to plan, releasing some of the reserve forces, knowing that we will call on them again," the Chief of Staff stated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל