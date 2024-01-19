A group of 65 Harvard University employees, including faculty and staff members, have formed a new anti-Israel group dedicated to cutting ties between the university and the State of Israel, the student newspaper the Harvard Crimson reported.

The group is a new chapter of the national Faculty for Justice in Palestine organization, called Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine (FSJP).

The official announcement states: "The unfolding genocide in Gaza cannot be disconnected from over 75 years of violent dispossession of the Palestinian people. The US government, media, and other institutions of knowledge production have long provided financial, military, moral, and political cover for the Israeli occupation and its colonial, racial violence."

According to FSJP, pro-Palestinian voices at Harvard have been silenced since the Hamas massacre of October 7, when over 1,200 people were killed in the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

"In the last two months alone, Harvard students were subjected to a concerted and escalating campaign of harassment, intimidation, and racist hate speech because of their advocacy for Palestinian rights," they claimed.

FSJP endorsed the BDS movement against Israel and called on Harvard "to withdraw investments from the State of Israel and all companies that sustain Israeli apartheid, settler colonialism, and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians."

The announcement was posted on January 6, days after now-former Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned amidst scandals related to the tolerance of antisemitism on campus and allegations of widespread plagiarism.

Harvard has faced accusations of creating and tolerating a climate of antisemitism on campus since 34 student groups published a statement placing the blame for the October 7 massacre on the Israeli victims in the immediate aftermath of the massacre.

The student groups stated that they “hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” and that “the apartheid regime is the only one to blame.”

This student statement was not condemned by President Gay. Then, on October 18, an Israeli student was assaulted by anti-Israel activists, leading to a further outcry over the university's failure to discipline the attackers and tolerance for antisemitic behavior on campus.

This month, a group of six Jewish students sued Harvard for allowing its campus to become a bastion of rampant antisemitism.

The students accused Harvard of selectively enforcing its anti-discrimination policies to avoid protecting Jewish students from harassment, ignoring their pleas for protection, and hiring professors who support anti-Jewish violence and spread antisemitic propaganda.

"Based on its track record, it is inconceivable that Harvard would allow any group other than Jews to be targeted for similar abuse or that it would permit, without response, students and professors to call for the annihilation of any country other than Israel," the complaint said, according to Reuters.