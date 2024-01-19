תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות דובר צה"ל

Israeli security forces have completed an extensive counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarm region.

During the operation, engineering vehicles dug up dozens of IEDs that had been buried under the road to attack the soldiers. The soldiers killed several terrorists.

The Israeli forces searched approximately 1000 buildings and interrogated hundreds of suspects. 37 wanted individuals were arrested, some of them senior members of the city's terrorist organizations.

The soldiers found and destroyed more than 400 IEDs and confiscated 27 firearms and a large quantity of military equipment. They destroyed five laboratories for building IEDs and four surveillance command centers.

As part of the operation, an aircraft killed four terrorists that fired and threw IEDs at Israeli forces.

At the beginning of the operation, on Wednesday, it was announced that a reservist had been seriously injured by terrorists.

Members of his battalion killed some of the terrorists later in the operation, and arrested others. The terrorists had four firearms and magazines in their possession.