As the plagues intensify in Egypt, the plague of darkness stands out as a unique phenomenon. Unlike the fiery hail or the menace of lions, darkness seems less overtly terrifying.

Yet, this plague holds a distinct place as the penultimate plague. Delving into its significance prompts us to ponder: What made darkness so formidable that even after its departure, Pharaoh succumbed to fear and conceded to Moses' demands to let Am Yisrael go (just without their cattle)?

Unraveling the mystery of this plague sheds light on its deeper implications and its pivotal role in the narrative - and an incredible lesson for us - today!