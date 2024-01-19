Election officials in Washington state confirmed on Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s name will remain on the GOP primary ballot, after a state judge dismissed a lawsuit that tried to disqualify him based on the 14th Amendment, CNN reported.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, a Democrat, said his office would move forward with the ballot-printing process now that the lawsuit was rejected. He also praised the judge for issuing a ruling in a “timely and well-considered fashion.”

Washington is the latest state where Trump beat back an attempt to bar him from the ballot, after victories in Michigan, Oregon, California and elsewhere.

In Colorado, the state Supreme Court ruled that Trump would be removed from the ballot under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause”.

Trump has appealed that decision. In a separate filing, the Colorado Republican Party asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado ruling.

Maine’s secretary of state recently removed Trump from that state’s 2024 primary ballot. The former President’s team on appealed that decision in state court.