גשם המיתרים הואר בכתום לציון יום הולדתו של כפיר ביבס דוברות עיריית ירושלים

The Jerusalem Municipality on Thursday illuminated the Chords Bridge, located at the entrance to the capital, in orange.

The move is a tribute to mark the first birthday of Kfir Bibas, the redheaded baby who has been held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization for 104 days along with his brother, Ariel, and his parents, Shiri and Yarden.

The Jerusalem Municipality stated, "Little Kfir and his family have reluctantly become a symbol of the murderous horror of the Hamas terrorist organization, which also harms tender babies without hesitation and without mercy."

"Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, like the entire country, wishes little Kfir a happy birthday, prays for his quick return, safe and sound, together with his family, alongside all the hostages who are in the captivity of Hamas and wishes for the coming of peaceful days for the entire people of Israel," said the municipality.