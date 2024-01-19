The US House of Representatives on Thursday voted to advance a short-term government funding extension, Fox News reported.

The bill passed 314 to 108, with 107 Republicans voting in favor, while 106 opposed.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden's desk, where he will have to sign it before the end of the day on Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.

House leaders rushed to put the bill, called a continuing resolution (CR), on the floor Thursday afternoon soon after the Senate passed it 77 to 18.

It was brought for a vote under a suspension of the rules, meaning it forgoes a procedural vote but then needs two-thirds of House lawmakers' support for final passage, rather than just a simple majority.

The decision was made amid widespread frustration within Speaker Mike Johnson's right flank over the passage of another CR. Johnson previously vowed to be "done" with CRs after passing one in November, but congressional leaders have agreed it was needed to give lawmakers more time to cobble together a spending deal for fiscal year 2024.

In addition to the effort to avert a shutdown, a group of Senate negotiators have been working to try to strike a deal on border security that could unlock passage of aid to Ukraine and Israel, noted CNN.

Top congressional leaders emerged from a Wednesday meeting with Biden at the White House hopeful that a deal on a national security supplemental aid package can be reached.

If a deal is reached in the Senate, however, its fate in the House will be uncertain. A number of House Republicans have warned that they don’t believe a Senate compromise on border security would be adequate to address the issues at the border and would be ready to reject such a measure.