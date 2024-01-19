Doug discusses what it means to be a good steward of family wealth and how to pass on your financial legacy to future generations. He provides advice for teaching children financial responsibility from a young age and bringing adult children into important financial discussions.

Key points:

-The importance of passing on not just money, but also financial values and responsibility to heirs

-Pitfalls of relying solely on professional trustees to manage family money long-term

-Even a perfect trust document can't guarantee your wishes will be fulfilled long-term

-You must focus on teaching your heirs financial responsibility while you're still around

-Share information about your finances with grown children and bring them to meetings

-Getting kids involved with earning, saving, and giving at a young age

-Helping adult children pursue their goals without fully supporting them

-Utilizing specialized help like lawyers and financial advisors