Rabbi Chaim Richman welcomes a special guest, Mrs. Katy Holladay. Katy is a dedicated Noahide wife and mother, a true woman of valor who loves Hashem and Torah.

Katy is also an accredited Energy Healing therapist, who practices a Torah-based approach to healing and healthy spiritual balance. Katy is passionate about her beliefs and goals, and shares her empowering and inspiring story with us in this week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast.