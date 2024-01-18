A homeless man threw a significant amount of trash at the Horowitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia, days after a vandal drew a large swastika next to the building.

The incident was caught on security footage and occurred at about 11:30 am Tuesday morning. The man threw trash from a garbage been and garbage bag at the memorial.

Eszter Kutas, executive director of the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation, told NBC Philadelphia: “It’s very upsetting to see another tide of hate."

“We may have seen this person before causing similar incidents at the Holocaust Memorial Plaza,” she added.

The Horowitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza is the oldest Holocaust memorial in the US.

On Sunday morning, at about 1:30 am, a vandal drew a two-foot by two-foot swastika on the building adjacent to the memorial. The graffiti was removed several hours after it was discovered.

Kutas said that the two incidents do not appear to be related despite occurring two days apart. “I don’t see a direct connection between the two, unless we think about the larger…context in which we see rising antisemitism affecting the American community,” she said.