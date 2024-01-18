Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman and former Defense Minister MK Avigdor Liberman sent an urgent letter to the members of the Security Cabinet demanding they hold an in-depth discussion regarding the redesigning of the IDF's security approach.

"In light of recent developments, on the northern and southern fronts, a comprehensive and in-depth discussion must be held on the IDF's security approach," Liberman wrote.

"Questions such as Israeli control over the Philadelphi Route (along the Gaza-Egypt border), which continues to be used as a central route for smuggling in and out of the Gaza Strip, the purchase of 50 helicopters and 100 planes, as the press reported, or the creation of additional tank brigades, requires an urgent discussion and clear answers."

Liberman writes: "In my opinion, the purchase of 75 planes is certainly enough. The leftover budget can be transferred for the re-equipment of the ground forces and the advancement of the missile formation at the required scope. Other issues are what comes first and what are the priorities? In the State of Israel, in contrast to other countries, the IDF is subordinate to the government and the cabinet, whose authority stems from a government decision, and therefore the total responsibility is on every Knesset member and member of the Security Cabinet."

Liberman ends his letter and calls on the cabinet members: "Your duty is to hold an in-depth discussion on these issues and make decisions immediately."