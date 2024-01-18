The scene of the incident

Gunshots, apparently criminal in nature, on Jaffa Road outside the Jerusalem Central Bus Station on Thursday caused panic among bystanders.

Many of the bystanders were filmed fleeing the scene.

The police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation.

MDA stated: "At 5:35 pm a report was received at the MDA 101 hotline in the Jerusalem district of a wounded individual on Jaffa Road near the Jerusalem Central Bus Station. MDA EMTs and paramedics tended to and evacuated a 30-year-old male in serious condition with penetrating wounds to Shaare Tzedek Medical Center. An additional individual was evacuated from the scene in light condition."