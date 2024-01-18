IDF, Shin Bet, Yamam, and Border Police forces have been operating for the last 35 hours in a counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarem "refugee" camp in Judea and Samaria.

Dozens of explosive charges have been found buried under roads in Tulkarem. Hundreds of buildings have been searched and 15 wanted persons have been arrested. In addition, a large amount of weapons and explosives were found and disposed of. During searches, the forces located and destroyed an explosives laboratory and an observation post.

During the operation, the forces conducted exchanges of fire and clashes with armed terrorists who shot and threw explosives at them. So far, at least eight terrorists have been eliminated, some of them from an airstrike.

At the same time as the operation in Tulkarem, this evening (Thursday) 21 wanted persons were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria. 10 wanted persons were arrested in the Al-Arroub camp and dozens of suspects were interrogated in the village of Harmela.

In Ras Atiya, weapons were confiscated. In Qalqilya, a Border Police officer was wounded by an explosive device and taken to a hospital. In Hebron, soldiers found many weapons and flags of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Since the beginning of the war 2,700 suspects have been arrested in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, over 1,300 of which are Hamas members.