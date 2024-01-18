Mrs. Blau’s story is chilling. After being married for many years, she was suddenly abandoned, plunging her and her eight beautiful children into uncertainty and struggle. It took four years, with the help of lawyers and Rabbis, to finally obtain a Get [divorce document].

Now, Mrs. Blau is doing her utmost to rebuild her life with her children. She works tirelessly, cleaning in other people's houses, but it's barely enough. She was left with huge debts. She receives no alimony.

The family's situation is so dire that Mrs. Blau is now faced with the heart-wrenching decision to sell her flat, which was mortgaged without her knowledge, to pay off the debt. The prospect of moving to a rental looms over the family. Click here to help>>>

The children, three boys in yeshiva and several daughters are all suffering. The boys' schools have threatened to send them home due to unpaid tuition, and her daughters are already out of school for the same reason. The looming Bar Mitzvah of her son adds to the financial strain.

Last Lag Ba'Omer, Mrs. Blau and her children spent over a week without electricity when it was cut off due to unpaid bills, a fact Mrs. Blau painfully shares in a video appeal.

Mrs. Blau is fighting to provide therapy for her kids, cover utility bills, and ensure they can continue their education. But the challenge is overwhelming. “I am begging for any help you can give,” she pleads. “My children and I are trying to stay strong, but we need your support to get through this.”