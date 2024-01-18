The Financial Times reported Thursday that Arab states are currently working on a plan for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza that would be included in a broader plan to normalize relations with Israel if it would agree to "irreversible steps" toward the foundation of a Palestinian state.

An Arab official told the British newspaper that they hope to present the plan in the coming weeks, with the hope of ending the war and preventing it from spreading.

The plan, which Arab officials have discussed with their American and European counterparts, would include Western nations agreeing to formally recognize a Palestinian state, or supporting the Palestinians being granted full membership of the UN.

The official told the newspaper that “the real issue is you need hope for Palestinians, it can’t just be economic benefits or removal of symbols of occupation.”

Regarding the current Israeli government the official stated: "Given the Israeli body politic today, normalization is maybe what can bring Israelis off the cliff.”