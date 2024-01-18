Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB), the leader in baggage tracking and lost baggage recovery, has announced the addition of Shay Gannot as their new Chief Technology & Operations Officer. With more than two decades of success bringing transformational digitization to legacy industries including the airline industry, Gannot is poised to lead BRB’s technology and operations strategy as the company manages their explosive growth around the globe.

Gannot brings remarkable expertise in the management of software design, development, deployment, integration, maintenance, and operation across a wide spectrum of industries. As a member of the executive management team at Blue Ribbon Bags, Gannot will oversee the IT aspects of operations, deep dive into the company’s backend to support continued growth of BRB’s offerings, and drive innovation as a leader in lost baggage solutions for travelers.

Gannot is focused on delivering first-class solutions that support BRB’s sales efforts and bringing to market products that meet the needs of BRB’s industry clients and partners. He is a problem-solver by nature and will play a pivotal role in BRB’s mission to vastly improve travelers’ experiences by allaying the fears associated with checked baggage.

As BRB undergoes global growth, Gannot is uniquely positioned with global experience in scaling operations for large enterprises, having previously worked with major airlines and airport authorities in integration and deployment of complex systems.

“I am thrilled to join the Blue Ribbon Bags team.” Gannot said. “No company is better situated to capitalize on the growing focus within the airline industry to provide better service in the area of baggage.

“Having Shay come on board is a victory for us,” said BRB CEO, Gabriel Menkin. “As we continue to grow and cement our place as the leading provider of delayed luggage solutions across several verticals in the travel industry – Shay will bring the type of vision, technological expertise and industry knowledge that we value highly here at BRB.”

Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB) is the world’s leader for lost airline luggage retrieval services. BRB launched in 2012 and covers every flight, on every airline, and is currently selling product in more than 90 countries on some of the largest travel providers globally.