UN Secretary-General António Guterres came to meet with a delegation from the Families Headquarters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

For the first time, the UN Secretary-General personally met hostages who survived Hamas captivity, as he met with Nili Margalit and Moran Stela Yanai.

Also present at the meeting was Noam Peri, daughter of Haim Peri who is in Hamas captivity, as well as representatives from the Families Headquarters.

At the start of the meeting, the UN Secretary-General emphasized that he was calling for the immediate release of all hostages.

The UN Secretary-General surprised those present at the meeting when he took out from his pocket the hostages' dog tag and said: "The tag is in the right pocket of my coat, where my hand usually is. I take it with me everywhere to remember all the hostages at every moment."