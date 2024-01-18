הפגנה בסמוך לכרם שלום באדיבות

A group of relatives of hostages held in Gaza on Thursday morning arrived at the Kerem Shalom Crossing between Gaza and Israel to protest the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and to stop the trucks from crossing.

The families crossed the police checkpoint in the area, and were stopped by IDF forces, who prevented the protesters from continuing their march.

During the demonstration, the protesters shouted, "In these trucks is a prize for Hamas," and, "No aid for terrorists!"

Alongside relatives of the hostages, released reservists also joined the demonstration.

Galia and Yehudit, sisters of hostage Avinatan Or, who is held by Hamas, said, "We are here, the sisters of Avinatan Or, in order to say that it is unthinkable that we have hostages within the Strip and we have soldiers who are fighting within the Strip, who are sacrificing their lives, and our hostages are there, malnourished, receiving half a pita or a quarter of a pita a day, and no aid reaches them, and we are simply bringing in trucks, every day, which bring in the oxygen that Hamas needs in order to continue fighting."

They added, "No logical country in the world would do such a thing, because not only are they not receiving medications and food in a logical fashion, they are undergoing torture, and we know that. It is unthinkable that we allow Hamas to continue holding them, to continue fighting us, and we sit quietly."

"This is an illogical reality and no one agrees to this - not on the right, and not on the left - and we have here representatives from the entire nation, who are not willing to allow this to continue. We are here with the goal of blocking the trucks, and not allowing them to pass," they concluded.