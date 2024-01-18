The Foreign Minister of Iran has denied the accusations that Iran is backing the Houthis in Yemen in an attempt to interfere with global shipping by attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The denial was issued during an interview with CNBC at the World Economic Forum.

The Minister claims that those from Yemen, or other countries in the region, who work to protect Palestinian Arabs are doing so in an independent manner, despite reports that Iran has supported the Houthis militarily and financially for several years.

“The people of Yemen and the other countries in the region working to protect the Palestinian people are doing so according to their own experience and interests and do not take orders or instructions from us,” he stated.

The Houthi militia has planned dozens of drone and missile attacks against Israel since November, as well as firing missiles at ships in the Red Sea, which sees 12% of all shipping worldwide.

The Minister also warned that the USA should not become overly attached to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and said that American support for Israel was a major factor in regional instability.