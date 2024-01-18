נשיא המדינה מציין בפורום הבינלאומי יום הולדת שנה לכפיר ביבס לשכת הנשיא

Israeli President Herzog on Thursday morning began his adddress at the economic conference in Davos by showing a picture of hostage Kfir Bibas, marking the infant's first birthday.

Kfir was taken hostage from Nir Oz on the morning of October 7, together with his mother Shiri Bibas and older brother Ariel, 4. Kfir's father, Yarden (Jordan), is also held hostage in Gaza.

At the conference, Herzog noted that Thursday is Kfir's first birthday - and instead of celebrating, he is still held captive by terrorists in Gaza.

"This is Kfir Bibas. Kfir today, is celebrating one year to his birth. Exactly a year ago he was born to his parents, Shiri his mother and his father Yarden, and his brother Ariel," Herzog said.

"His whereabouts are unknown. We know he was kidnapped by Hamas. We know that these barbaric terrorist have taken him and his mother and his brother, and his father is held in a different place. We know that they are going through hell, and we don't know their whereabouts."

Herzog stressed, "The enemy is basically advocating jihadism, celebrating and glorifying terror, celebrating and glorifying the abduction of Kfir Bibas. And from here, this incredible world stage, I call upon the entire universe to work endlessly to free Kfir, and all the hostages that are there about 136 by now."