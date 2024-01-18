Former Defense Minister Moshe ‘Bogey’ Ya’alon commented to 104.5FM that Prime Minister Netanyahu is operating out of political considerations that negatively affect the management of the war.

“The army wants to act against Hamas, and the question is what do the politicians want. I don't want to think that the army is operating without a political definition of the end of the war," he told the radio station.

"Netanyahu does not dare convene a Cabinet meeting, despite the fact that the Chief of Staff, Benny Gantz, and Gadi Eizenkot all demand it.”

“Now it is clear that he is sacrificing the hostages so as to stay in power. I pity us.”

Ya'alon added, "This generation of warriors is doing exceptionally professional work. There is no battlefield harder than an urban combat situation, but Hamas has once again managed to take control in northern Gaza, which is a huge disappointment. All of this happened because of political considerations.”