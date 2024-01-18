An Arab prisoner attacked a female prison guard, attempting to strangle her, recently-published footage showed.

The footage shows the prisoner attacking the prison guard, strangling her for several long seconds until other prison guards rush to rescue their colleague and succeed in freeing her from his hands.

The incident is believed to have taken place approximately one week ago, but the Prisons Service did not report it, and only in the past few days was an officer charged with investigating the matter.

The Arab prisoner, who is mentally ill, was released from his cell by the prison guard for the purpose of traveling to court.

The Prisons Service responded, "While releasing a mentally-ill prisoner from his cell for the purpose of traveling to court, the prisoner attacked the accompanying prison guard."

"Additional prison guards who were at the scene neutralized the prisoner, and he was arrested and a criminal case against him opened. Immediately following the incident, it was reported to the command chain as appropriate.

"The prison guard is supported by welfare authorities and an officer was appointed by the district commander to investigate the matter immediately after it happened, and many hours before the media reached out. Therefore, we cannot provide additional details at this time."