Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked believes following the war, it would be appropriate for the government to hold elections.

In an interview with Maariv, Shaked said, "The events of October 7 were the greatest failure since the founding of the State. After the end of the war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must reach an agreement about the date of the elections, in order to prevent an additional rift in the nation. The one who receives the nation's faith will form a government."

"There is no real chance of changing the makeup of the government without elections," she added. "Setting a date for elections will prevent mass protests and a renewed rift in the nation. That is the minimum that the current government must do."

Shaked refused to discuss whether she would return to politics in the foreseeable future.

"Israel is in a very complex situation. Sometimes I look at the situation with great sadness, but I am optimistic by nature. There are amazing people and we see it in the generation of fighters and in civilian society. I will not speak about my future political platform, and I don't know if it will happen," she said.

Regarding South Africa's suit against Israel in the International Court of Justice, Shaked said, "South Africa serves as Hamas' diplomatic arm. This is a discussion of an upside-down antisemitic world. It is good that Israel showed up. We should not attribute the filing of the suit to irresponsible statements on the part of elected officials. They would have done it anyways. In my estimation, the suit will be rejected, although they may issue us a general warning statement on the need for additional humanitarian aid and careful adherence to the laws of war, but not so far as to immediately stop the fighting."