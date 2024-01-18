Arutz Sheva, January 17, 2024 Report: Biden administration laying the groundwork for post-Netanyahu era. NBC News reports: Biden administration working with other Israeli leaders after Netanyahu rejected plan for Arab countries to rebuild Gaza, which includes normalization with Saudis in exchange for a Palestinian state.

The above, dear reader, is a real headline. The continuation below is an imaginary and cynical satire. But remember, Israel once signed the Oslo Accords, expelled Jewish residents of Gaza, signed a peace treaty with the neighboring country that allowed Hamas to smuggle weaponry into Gaza, and reduced the size of the IDF and its arms manufacturing, so perhaps it is not so satirical. Unfortunately, in fact, it is anchored in the history of the parody we have been experiencing ever since Yitzhak Rabin opted not to rein in Yossi Beilin and agreed to Oslo:

What could possibly go wrong? A satire (let us hope).

After its resounding success in Afghanistan and in an attempt to repeat Bush's transformation of Iraq to a land of democracy and freedom, the Biden administration has come up with a plan for the future of the Gaza Strip and a Palestinian Arab State. For some reason, Netanyahu rejected the plan and Antony Blinken has been forced to meet with statesman and Opposition head Yair Lapid to continue to plan Israel's future.

Already, back on the morning of October 8th, a former head of one of Israel's intelligence groups could not hold back his smile as he shared his wisdom in one of the TV panels providing 24-hour coverage of the war: "Our challenges are so great that our reliance now on America is so profound that we have no choice: FINALLY, WE WILL AGREE TO A PALESTINIAN STATE."

He wasn't alone.

Months passed, and ultimately the question wasn't if Israel would surrender its future to the "two-state solution" but rather how to present this development in a way that would be palatable to the Israeli public.

So here it is:

-Four Arab nations and the Saudis are to rebuild the Gaza Strip and supervise its new, reformed government (this a quote from the news article linked above)

.-The CIA will arm and train 70,000 Palestinian Arabs who are required to sign a declaration stating: "I will not engage in terror."

-All weapons supplied by the United States to the New Palestinian Authority must not impair the security of Israel. This will be guaranteed by requiring that a notice is published before each shipment proclaiming that "this shipment will not impair the security of Israel."

-A condition for holding a position in the "New Palestinian Authority" is to be signing a declaration "I will neither support nor engage in terror."

-All school teachers in Palestinian Arab schools, as well as everyone employed in any position in Palestinian Arab media, will sign a declaration "I will not engage in incitement."

-The New Palestinian Authority will formally drop all financial support for Palestinian Arabs incarcerated by the Israeli authorities and their families.

-Instead, money typically earmarked in the Palestinian Authority budget for "pay to slay" is to be transferred to a new Palestinian Authority social welfare NGO. The CIA will have exclusive oversight authority over the NGO.

And of course, the icing on the cake.

To ensure strict compliance by the New Palestinian Authority, not one penny of U.S. funding can be provided to the New Palestinian Authority if the State Department's semi-annual compliance review, to be held in Qatar, fails to conclude that the New Palestinian Authority is in compliance with the rules.

Shortly after the implementation of the "New Palestinian Authority Program," a document drafted by the State Department will be presented to the New Palestinian Authority and Israel for signing at a ceremony on the White House Lawn establishing a sovereign Palestinian Arab state.

It is not yet known who will shake hands with whom.

Suggestion: Read the news article linked here as well as at the beginning of this piece and decide which is a better satire. Satire is the refuge of the disillusioned.

Peace in our time!

Dr. Aaron Lerner and his late father Dr. Joseph Lerner founded the Independent Media Review and Analysis (IMRA) government accredited news organization in 1992,which provides an ongoing analysis of developments in Arab-Israeli relations.

Rochel Sylvetskycontributed to this article.