Israeli officials decided to advance principles for new and proactive negotiations for a hostage deal, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held up and toughened the agreed principles, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the principles were discussed by the professional and political echelons, mainly the ministers of the War Cabinet.

The report added that after the principles were drafted, Netanyahu toughened them without coordinating with the War Cabinet ministers.

Some of the ministers who discovered the changes confronted the Prime Minister and were infuriated at him.

Diplomatic sources responded to the report by saying that "the Israeli offer is still being worked on, it was not stopped."