Today (Wednesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited a reservists exercise in northern Israel, together with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the Training Command, MG David Zini and additional commanders.

The exercise is part of a series of training exercises currently taking place in northern Israel led by the Ground Forces Training Center.

Halevi stated: "Training has always been a very important thing, I think it is much more important now. We are in a time of increasing readiness for fighting in Lebanon. We have a lot of lessons from the fighting in Gaza, many of which are very relevant to fighting in Lebanon, and there are some that must be adapted. We want to reach a very clear goal in Lebanon - this is to return the residents to the north, all of the communities in the north. We understand that this must come through a very significant change."

"I don't know when the war in the north is, I can tell you that the likelihood of it happening in the coming months is much higher than it was in the past, I can tell you that I think we are starting it with many more advantages: victory, our self-confidence, their confidence is decreasing, a lot of experience, capabilities, surprises to produce, progress made. What remains is to train seriously, a strong spirit of the people, and when we will need to, we will go forward at full strength.”