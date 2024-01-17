Likud officials proposed the formation of a national unity government for a year during a meeting with Yesh Atid officials, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the meeting took place about two weeks ago, and the Likud offered multiple senior ministries to the Yesh Atid party.

The Otzma Yehudit party's ministries, including that of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, were offered to Yesh Atid, though Ben-Gvir would remain in the government.

Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid refused the offer and stated that he does not believe in Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman was also reportedly offered a position in the War Cabinet and a senior ministry. Liberman responded that he would only serve in the War Cabinet for the duration of the war.

The Likud said in response to the reports: "The publications about various proposals for Lapid and Liberman are completely false and groundless, and an attempt to disintegrate the unity government during wartime."