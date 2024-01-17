The IDF has cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Staff Sergeant Oriya Ayimalk Goshen, 21 from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Givati Reconisiance Unit, fell in battle with terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip.

Master Sergeant (Res.) Anwar Serhan, 26, from the northern Druze town Hurfeish, a soldier in the 910th Battalion of the Etzion Regional Brigade, was killed in a car accident while on duty in Judea and Samaria.

Sgt. Goshen will be laid to rest at 12 pm tomorrow at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl.

An additional soldier and officer were seriously wounded in the battle in which Sgt. Goshen was killed.

Another soldier was seriously injured in the car accident in which Sgt. Serhan was killed.