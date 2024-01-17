The video comes from Birmingham, 1 and a half million inhabitants, the second largest city in England, 30 percent Islamic. An entire stadium shouting the Islamic takbir, the submission cry of the "infidels".

Wikipedia: Takbir is a call to glorify Allah. Takbir is the Arabic term for the phrase Allahu Akbar, meaning "Allah is the greatest."

Already in 2015 Reuters defined Birmingham as the "English Mecca". And two years later the New York Times wondered why many English jihadists come from Birmingham. Yes, who knows why.

Jews are only 0.1 percent of Birmingham's population and after the October 7 massacre they are afraid. How can they not be?

In 2021, 140,000 Muslims gathered in prayer on the lawns of Birmingham.

In 2014 there were 40,000.

In 2015 70,000.

In 2016 90,000.

In 2017 100,000.

Numbers matter. Large numbers become civilizations. And it is the numbers that decide the future. And the future, if this continues, can be seen in that video.

Ah, Muslim children in Birmingham have already outnumbered Christian children.

Just as the most sensational attack in history which struck at the heart of the world superpower was dismissed as "imaginative" by the United States before Islamic terrorists perpetrated it on 11 September 2001, so the most sensational military attack which devastated Israel was considered "imaginative" before the Islamic terrorists of Hamas perpetrated it on 7 October 2023, so today Europe makes the fatal mistake of dismissing the project of Islamic conquest of Europe as "imaginative".

1976 is the year of the "family reunion" in France of Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, the architect of the institutional construction of the European Union. Giscard d'Estaing had recently expressed regret over the reunion. “The idea of bringing in immigrant families seemed natural at the time. With the massive increase in immigration from Muslim countries, it has instead produced deep divisions in French society."

It starts with the wife and children, then come the wife's parents, the other children of the wife's parents and their children. And so on, in a demographic chain that has become repopulation.

A number? Christopher Caldwell provides it in the latest Compact: "By the middle of the century, a fifth of France will be Islamic."

Caldwell in an essay for the Claremont Review talks about another country that is generous with family reunification, Sweden:

“The Pew Research Center has predicted that, by 2050, if it receives a moderate amount of immigration, Sweden will be 20 percent Muslim. If it receives high immigration, it will be 30 percent Muslim."

Family reunification of migrants in Germany will reach a new record this year.

At the end of November alone, the Foreign Ministry, under the leadership of Green politician Annalena Baerbock, issued more than 120,000 visas to non-EU foreigners to enter the Federal Republic. If you add the 300,000 applications registered so far this year, at least another 500,000 foreigners will immigrate to Germany by the end of the year. Last year the number of visas issued was 117,000. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since 2015 almost one million foreigners (around 950,000 people) have received a corresponding residence permit, without them appearing in the asylum statistics.

The former Belgian senator Alain Destexhe talks about the "avalanche effect of family reunification" in Le Figaro. “In Belgium, 50 percent of immigration is linked to family reunification. This type of immigration is, by definition, exponential and, literally, infinite, through the recognition of refugees, fake or gray marriages, the endogamous character of most Turkish and Moroccan marriages, massive fraud, etc. The almost mechanical consequences of family reunification on demography are never explained."

37.3 percent of Belgian citizens have an immigrant background. In Brussels this percentage is already 82.5 percent, in Antwerp 62 and in Ghent 41, reveals sociologist Jan Hertogen. “Without immigration, Brussels would only have 250,000 inhabitants, Antwerp half of those it has today.”

The Great Replacement does not exist, in fact it is a phantom of the far right, but it is still formidable.

The Journal du dimanche takes us to Brussels: “Islam in the Belgian capital, a city where the Christmas market is called 'winter pleasures' so as not to offend anyone, has become physically more discreet, more acceptable. More organized. Brussels, according to the Free University of Louvain, has no fewer than 200 Muslim associations. More than Catholic structures and a little less than football ones."

On the issues of immigration and terrorism, the most important advisor to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is considered to be György Bakondi. Speaking to Die Welt he says: “It is now a fact, the more people with an Islamic migratory background are present in a European country, the more they spread their political-Islamic opinions, many of which have the aim of infiltrating the electoral system of a country to influence Parliament. The consequence will be that in the future Muslims will constitute the majority in many areas of life."

Will Europe be able to reverse the trend? It should completely change politics and I don't know if it has the stomach for it.

Meanwhile, the Great Islamic Hijra is underway and will sweep them all away.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter. His writing has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone Institute and Die Weltwoche. He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.