Abu Obaydah, spokesman for Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the terror group's military arm, appeared this week in a recent video, following an extended period during which he was absent from broadcasts.

According to Walla!, the IDF noticed that one of Abu Obaydah's eyes appears larger than usual, even though he was wearing a kaffiyeh over his face.

A military source estimated that Abu Obaydah may have been harmed by IDF attacks, suffered some kind of injury, or that he is suffering an eye infection and lacks the appropriate medication.

"This is an interesting point, since recently he reduced his activities," the source said.

The source added that, "We need to make effort to eliminate Abu Obaydah, just like we act to eliminate figures such as Khan Yunis Brigade Commander Refa'eh Salameh, Gaza Brigade Commander Az Aladin Hadad, Rafah Brigade Commander Mahmad Shaba'aneh, and the head of the military arm's operations, Mohammed Sinwar. He causes great harm, and is a deceptive and dangerous influence."

Abu Obaydah usually appears with his face covered; however, several weeks ago the IDF's Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, revealed both his face and identity.