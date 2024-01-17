An anti-tank missile launch from Lebanon toward the area of Gladiola was identified Wednesday, the IDF reported.

In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire.

Since Wednesday morning, the IDF has been striking targets in Lebanon.

A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military compounds in the area of Hula in Lebanon.

In addition, IDF tanks fired in order to remove a threat in the area of Ayta ash Shab in Lebanon. IDF artillery also fired toward the area of Al Dahra in order to remove a threat.

Furthermore, a terrorist cell that was identified in a compound in the area of Marwahin was struck by the IDF.