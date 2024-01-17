תיעוד האספקה דובר צה"ל

Recently, the IDF's technological and logistical arm, together with the supply units, have carried out an operation to provide supplies for IDF forces in Gaza, using "Shimshon" (Super Hercules C-130J) aircraft.

The operation includes parachuting approximately 16 tons of ammunition, fuel, water, and food for the forces of the IDF's 98th Paratroopers Division, which is operating in Khan Yunis.

מפקד יחידת אספקה בהיטס, סגן-אלוף עדיאל דובר צה"ל

Since the start of the war, five aerial operations have brought supplies to forces, providing around 60 tons of supplies for the IDF soldiers on the ground.

The process includes cooperation between the different branches of the IDF, with the goal of ensuring that all forces, at every location in Gaza, can operate in an optimal and continuous fashion.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל