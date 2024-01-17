Sunday we entered 100 Days of American citizens being held hostage by Hamas with little to no outcry or demand for their release by the US government which is truly shocking. As a nation, we have seen the lengths to which the US government is willing to go to secure the release of detainees, such as the $6 billion ransom paid to Iran in August for the release of five jailed Americans. Obviously, the US is not going to give money to terrorists, but it is incomprehensible that innocent civilians held by barbaric terrorists, including elderly men, women, and children, are not being given the same urgency and attention by the US government to bring them home.

For the past 102 days, innocent men, women, and children have been subjected to the horrors of captivity at the hands of Hamas, a group known for its brutality and disregard for human rights.

It is important to highlight the fact that these are not just any hostages - they are American citizens, individuals who have the right to protection and support from their government. The United States has a long history of taking decisive action to secure the release of its citizens held captive abroad. In the case of these American hostages, it is unacceptable that the government has not demonstrated the same level of commitment to bringing them home.

Furthermore, the lack of pressure that the US should be demanding of humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross in providing assistance and support to the hostages cannot be overlooked. The Red Cross, funded in part by American taxpayers, has a duty to provide aid to individuals in need, regardless of their nationality or the circumstances of their captivity. The fact that they have failed to visit the hostages and provide essential medical treatment - and now Qatar is doing it instead - which is going unspoken is deeply concerning and raises questions both on our government’s commitment to bring them home and the Red Cross’s accountability to their humanitarian mission.

The lack of attention and urgency surrounding the plight of the American hostages is truly baffling. One would expect that the highest levels of the American government, as well as prominent humanitarian organizations, would be leading the charge to secure their release. Instead, there has been a worrying silence and a lack of action that is inexplicable in the face of such a grave injustice.

As concerned citizens, we cannot remain silent in the face of this injustice. We must demand that the American government and humanitarian organizations take immediate and decisive action to secure the release of the hostages. It is our duty to raise awareness of their plight and to use our voices to advocate for their rights and their freedom.

We must also hold the Red Cross accountable for their failure to visit or provide essential aid to the hostages. This organization, which is meant to be a beacon of hope and support for individuals in need, has let these American citizens down in their time of dire need. We as US Citizens must unite and demand transparency and accountability from our Government to hold the Red Cross accountable and ensure that they fulfill their obligations to provide assistance to all individuals in need, regardless of their nationality.

Two elderly American citizens have already lost their lives in Hamas captivity.

We cannot turn a blind eye to our American Citizens, these innocent men, women, and children. It is imperative that we raise our voices, demand action from our government, and hold humanitarian organizations accountable for their inaction.

The time to act is now, and we must stand together in solidarity to bring these American hostages home.