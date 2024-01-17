David and Naama have travelled a winding rocky path to Yiddishkeit. Two heroic neshamas, they made the courageous choice of converting and embracing a life of Torah and Mitzvahs.

Michal, their seven month old baby has a malignant tumor in the pancreas – Adenocarcinoma, that is threatening her life. 💔

Her parents can't afford her treatment.

Please help and donate generously!! 🙏











What was Nissim Black begging Klal Yisrael to do erev Rosh Hashana? Nissim is a ger tzedek who's been there, done that, and embraced the Torah, just like David and Naama. So when Nissim heard of their plight he knew he must do something. Nissim gets them, he's faced rejection, struggled with lack of support, and made the same heroic decisions. Nissim entreats us to harness our innate chesed and help them since we are their family. Let's hear from him.



They took the courageous leap like Mark Jean, and now they need you. David and Naama converted to Judaism before Yo Mark and now have a little girl suffering from a terrible form of Pancreatic cancer. Their plight touches Yo Mark who traveled the same journey and knows how much they need our support. Hear from Yo Mark how you can help save little Michals's life.





Levi Paris loves Klal Yisrael - his Jewish fam! A family that support each other through thick and thin and constantly have each others backs. A family with warm compassionate hearts and wide open pockets. A family who never let each other down. When Levi heard about 4-month-old Michal, daughter of recent ger tzedeks, David and Naama, who is suffering pancreatic cancer, his Jewish heart melted. Levi urges us to step up, as only family can. See Levi speak on behalf of Michal and her courageous parents.

