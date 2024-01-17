Beit Shemesh - In the wake of a sudden and barbaric attack on Israel during Simchat Torah, a time traditionally filled with joy and celebration, the nation was left reeling. The next day, Michael Nizovskiy, Marketing Director of Yad Yitzchok foundation, found himself at the epicenter of a storm of concern and calls for action. His phone was inundated with calls from worried relatives, friends, and business partners from abroad, all seeking updates and ways to help.

The situation was dire. As the country grappled with the aftermath of the attack, a new challenge emerged for the Israel Defense Forces, particularly for a special forces unit. A long-time friend of Michael, serving in this unit, reached out via WhatsApp in a desperate plea for assistance.

Drafted during the early days of the war, this soldier, who had once been a volunteer himself, found his roles reversed as he reached out for urgent assistance. Upon arriving at the base with his unit, they faced a critical shortage of medical equipment and essential clothing - items vital for their survival and effectiveness in the field.

Understanding the urgency, Michael and the Yad Yitzchok team immediately sprang into action. The foundation, while primarily focused on social and community aid, recognized the extraordinary circumstances and the need to act beyond its usual scope. Mobilizing their network, they launched an emergency fundraising campaign, calling upon the community's solidarity and support for the brave soldiers at the front lines.

The response was swift and overwhelming. Donations poured in, reflecting the community's unwavering commitment to supporting those who defend their country. Within hours, Yad Yitzchok had gathered enough funds to provide the much-needed medical kits, including first aid supplies, trauma gear, and other critical medical equipment. They also managed to secure essential clothing items, ensuring the soldiers were adequately equipped for their demanding tasks.

The delivery of these supplies marked a significant achievement for Yad Yitzchok, showcasing their ability to respond rapidly and effectively in times of crisis. The grateful soldier, speaking on behalf of his unit, highlighted the life-saving impact of the foundation's intervention. "This support from Yad Yitzchok and the community is not just about the supplies; it's a powerful message that we are not alone in this fight," he remarked.

Reflecting on the event, Michael Nizovskiy shared, "This was a moment of true unity and action. It reminded us of our duty to serve and support our community in every way possible, especially in times of national emergency."

In the aftermath of this successful campaign, Yad Yitzchok has not only reaffirmed its commitment to its core humanitarian values but also demonstrated its crucial role as a responsive and impactful supporter of Israel's defense forces in times of need.