During joint IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) operational activity, an IAF aircraft eliminated Bilal Nofal, who was responsible for interrogating individuals suspected of carrying out espionage activities against the terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip.

Nofal played a role in the advancement of Hamas' research and development processes. His elimination significantly impacts the terrorist organization’s capacity to develop and enhance its capabilities.

The rocket launchers used to fire at Netivot IDF spokesperson

Following the Tuesday rocket attack on the city of Netivot, IDF troops located the launch compound from which the rockets were fired inside the Gaza Strip. The troops found three launchers, each with ten barrels, a number of which were loaded with rockets. The troops destroyed the compound and the launchers.

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified three terrorists escaping to a building after they fired mortar shells at the troops. The troops directed a helicopter to strike and kill the three terrorists.

In the outskirts of Sheikh Ijlin in central Gaza, IDF troops identified two terrorists. The troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike and kill the terrorists. Additionally, IDF troops located large quantities of weapons in the area.

תיעוד מתקיפה של חיל הים ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

On Tuesday night, Israeli naval troops struck a number of Hamas terror targets as part of their assistance to IDF ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip.