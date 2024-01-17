זירת התאונה בכביש 60 דוברות מד"א

One person was killed and four seriously injured after two trucks and an additional vehicle collided on Route 60 in Gush Etzion on Wednesday morning.

Magen David Adom (MDA) treated the victims and evacuated them to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek medical centers in Jerusalem. One of the victims was evacuated in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and two with light injuries.

MDA paramedic Eyal Zahavi said, "This was a very serious accident. We saw a vehicle with four male travelers which had overturned after becoming involved in a collision involving a truck. The driver of the car and the passenger sitting in the back were trapped in the vehicle, and two other passengers were fully conscious, exited the vehicle, and sat on the side of the road. One of the people who was trapped, who sat in the back, was unconscious and suffered multisystem injuries. We performed medical examinations; he had no signs of life and we were forced to declare his death. The second was extracted from the vehicle and evacuated in serious condition, and the other two were evacuated in light condition. The driver of the truck was evacuated in moderate condition."

Following the collision, one of the vehicles caught fire. Firefighters acted to extract those who were trapped. Deputy Fireman Officer Tamir Erez, commander of the Judea Region station, said, "Upon arrival at the scene, we saw a very complex and difficult incident. The vehicles were at a distance of about 80 meters from each other, and had caught fire, indicating the force of the collision. One of the teams began acting to extinguish the vehicle's blaze, and another team began working to extract those who were trapped. The vehicle from which the trapped were extracted was complicated to extract them from, and therefore it took a lengthy period of time."

Following the accident, Route 60 was closed to traffic between the Gush Etzion Junction and the Ha'okfim Junction, in both directions. The road was later reopened. Traffic investigators from Israel Police arrived at the scene and began investigating the cause of the accident.