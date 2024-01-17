תיעוד: חיסול חוליית המחבלים במחנה הפליטים בלאטה בשכם דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) eliminated the head of terrorist infrastructure of the Balata camp in Nablus, the IDF and ISA announced. The terror chief, together with the members of his terrorist cell, planned to carry out an imminent, large-scale terrorist attack.

During joint IDF and Shin Bet activity in the Balata camp in the city of Nablus, a terrorist cell headed by Amed Abdullah Abu-Shalal was eliminated during a precise airstrike.

Abdullah was the head of terrorist infrastructure of the Balata camp in Nablus, one of the central terrorist infrastructures in Judea and Samaria during recent times.

Abdullah was responsible for carrying out a number of terrorist attacks over the last year, including the shooting attack in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem last April during which two Jerusalem residents were injured. Additionally, he was responsible for the bombing attack against IDF soldiers last October during which a soldier was injured.

The terrorist cell was eliminated by an IAF aircraft following intelligence information received by the Shin Bet informing them of Abdullah and his cell’s intentions of carrying out an imminent terrorist attack. Following their elimination, several weapons were found in the terrorist cell’s vehicle.

Under Abdullah’s leadership, the terrorist infrastructure in the Balata camp in Nablus has received funding and guidance from Iranian sources who are in cooperation with terrorist headquarters in both the Gaza Strip and abroad.