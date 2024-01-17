The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit cleared for publication on Wednesday morning the names of two soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip and whose families have been notified.

Master sergeant (res.) Zechariah Pesach Haber, 32, from Jerusalem, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Yair Katz, 34, from Holon, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a reservist in the 52nd Battalion was seriously injured in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Also, a reservist medic was seriously injured in the Gaza border region.

On Tuesday evening, Kibbutz Be'eri announced the deaths of Itay Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi, two men who were kidnapped from the Kibbutz during the massacre of October 7 and who had been held hostage in Gaza for about three months.

On Sunday evening, Hamas released a video on the 100-day anniversary of the October 7 massacre featuring Svirsky, Sharabi, and a third hostage, Noa Argamani.

Hamas terrorists claimed that they would publish information regarding the fate of the three hostages seen in the video on Monday. When the second video was released on Monday evening, Hamas claimed that Svirsky and Sharabi were killed in an Israeli air strike.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated following the release of the second video that the IDF feared that the two were no longer alive.