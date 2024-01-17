Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call out Iran and its terrorist proxies.

Erdan was responding to a post on X from Guterres, who had written, “The longer the conflict in Gaza continues, the greater the risk of escalation and miscalculation.”

“We cannot see in Lebanon what we are seeing in Gaza. And we cannot allow what has been happening in Gaza to continue,” added the UN chief.

In response, Erdan wrote on X, “Mr. Secretary-General, despite your cryptic words, what is happening in the Middle East didn’t erupt out of the blue. Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, under Iran’s direction, are driving the region to a point of no return.”

“Talk to the person solely to blame for all the terror and violence – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. I’m sure he’d love to speak with you,” added Erdan.

“The time has come for you to differentiate between good and evil. The very least you can do is call out the terrorists. Stop whitewashing the crimes of Iran and its terror proxies!” concluded the Israeli ambassador.

In previous statements during the war, the UN chief has been particularly critical of Israel. In one incident, he said that Hamas’ attack on Israel “did not happen in a vacuum” and appeared to blame Israel for the attack.

After his remarks were widely condemned, Guterres claimed his comments were misinterpreted and that he had indeed condemned Hamas.

He later criticized Israel once again, claiming that the high numbers of civilian casualties reported from Gaza show that there is something "clearly wrong" with Israel's response to the Hamas attack on October 7.

Last month, Guterres invoked the rarely used Article 99 of the UN Charter in an attempt to force the Security Council to act to stop the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

In response, then-Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that “Guterres’ tenure is a danger to world peace. His request to activate Article 99 and a call for a ceasefire in Gaza constitutes support for the Hamas terrorist organization, and provides a tailwind for the murder of the elderly, the kidnapping of babies and the rape of women.”