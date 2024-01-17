Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Tuesday rejected the American demands for reforms in the Palestinian Authority.

Responding to media reports about the US demands, Abu Rudeineh said that what is really required is to reform US policies towards the Palestinian people, and to stop supporting “the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem.”

He added that any necessary changes or reforms will be according to a Palestinian Arab agenda, not an external agenda, and that continued attempts to undermine the independent national decision or the Palestine Liberation Organization will fail, as they failed in the past.

Abbas’ spokesman demanded that the US administration stop allowing Israel to continue violating international law, the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Security Council. He stressed that the main demand is the necessity of serious, more reliable and effective work to end “the occupation” and embody the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

Abu Rudeineh said that “the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip are an integral part of the responsibility of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and they are the red lines that will lead to achieving a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.”