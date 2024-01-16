Kibbutz Be'eri announced this evening (Tuesday) the deaths of Itay Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi, two men who were kidnapped from the Kibbutz during the massacre of October 7 and who had been held hostage in Gaza for about three months.

"It is with deep sorrow and profound grief that we announce the murder of our beloved Kibbutz member Yossi Sharabi, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7th," Kibbutz Be'eri and the Kibbutz Be'eri and The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters. "We share in the profound grief of the Sharabi family."

"Yossi Sharabi (53) was a loving and devoted father and husband, a real family man with a big heart," the announcement stated. "A kind soul, he was caring and known for his dedication to all those around him."

"Originally from Tel Aviv, Yossi moved to Kibbutz Be'eri 30 years ago, following in the footsteps of his brother Eli, as he wanted to embrace the communal lifestyle there.

"Raised in a traditional home, he was responsible for the synagogue on Shabbat and holidays,

"An avid fan of the Maccabi Tel Aviv, Real Madrid, and Manchester United soccer teams, in recent years he had taken up surfing

"But most of all, Yossi was a man who was always filled with joie de vivre.

"Yossi leaves behind his wife and three daughters. His body is still being held by Hamas.

"His brother Eli was also kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri and is still held captive by Hamas. Eli's wife and daughters were murdered in the October 7 massacre.

"This unfathomable, unforgivable loss prompts us to call on the Security Cabinet to do everything possible to bring the Sharabi family back home, as well as the other hostages. May his memory be a blessing."

The Kibbutz released a separate statement announcing the passing of Itay Svirsky.

"Kibbutz Be'eri mourns the death of our beloved member Itai Svirsky kidnapped on October 7th to Gaza, the announcement stated. "We share in the profound grief of the Svirsky family."

"This loss is unfathomable for the families. Everything must be done to bring the living home safely and the murdered for proper burial.

"At the request of his family, the media is asked to respect their privacy and refrain from contacting them at this time.

On Sunday evening, Hamas released a new psychological terrorism video on the 100-day anniversary of the October 7 massacre featuring Svirsky, Sharabi, and a third hostage, Noa Argamani.

Hamas terrorists claimed that they would publish information regarding the fate of the three hostages seen in the video on Monday. When the second video was released on Monday evening, Hamas claimed that Svirsky and Sharabi were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated following the release of the second video that the IDF feared that the two were no longer alive.