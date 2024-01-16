In a coordinated operation of the IDF's 646th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit, the forces dismantled a strategic Hamas underground route, which was located underneath the Salah al-Din Road and crossed under Wadi Gaza.

The route, which stretches for hundreds of meters and is approximately 9 meters deep, was used by Hamas for the transfer of terrorists from the northern to the southern Gaza Strip.

Due to the forces’ operation in the area, an alternative route was opened.

תיעוד מתמרון הכוחות ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier today (Tuesday), The New York Times reported that the length of the Hamas terror tunnels in the Gaza Strip is between 560 and 700 kilometers (350 to 435 miles), significantly longer than the estimates of the Israeli security system before the outbreak of the current war.

Until December, the security establishment estimated that the length of the tunnels was about 400 kilometers (250 miles). Senior officials in the intelligence system told the newspaper that according to the latest estimates based on discoveries made in the course of the war, the length of the tunnels is actually between 560 and 700 kilometers.

The officials also told the newspaper that there are close to 5,700 different tunnel shafts leading to the underground tunnel network.