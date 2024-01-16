פעילות צוות הקרב של עוצבת הקומנדו דובר צה"ל

IDF forces carried out a targeted raid on Hamas high-ranking officials’ offices in Khan Yunis, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Tuesday evening.

"IDF commando forces have been operating in the Khan Yunis area in order to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure. Before the operation, the fire array provided precision fire, striking a number of targets, including Islamic Jihad headquarters," the IDF stated.

The special forces carried out a targeted raid on the offices of a number of Hamas' Southern Khan Yunis Battalion’s high-ranking commanders. In the targeted raid on the office of the Southern Khan Yunis Battalion Commander, the forces located many weapons, ammunition, and grenades. Additionally, the forces identified lookout cameras belonging to Hamas, which were destroyed.

תיעוד מפעילות יחידת דובדבן במרחב חאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The forces conducted targeted raids on large amounts of terror infrastructure in southern Khan Yunis. During the operation, the forces engaged in close-quarters combat and eliminated a terrorist squad. The soldiers enlisted on October 7th and fought in the Gaza Envelope, after which they joined the operation in the northern Gaza Strip, in the Shati area, and in the city of Khan Yunis. The IDF commando forces left the Gaza Strip, and will continue to the Judea and Samaria Division, where they will operate according to the situational assessments.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל