On October 7, one of four people in Kibbutz Nir Oz were either murdered or kidnapped. Today, on an emotional tour, released hostages and families of those still held captive gave firsthand testimonies.

Sharon Alony Cunio, released from Hamas captivity with her 3-year-old twins daughters Yuli and Emma: “My daughters had to pee and poop in the sink and trash can for 52 days. There were days that I had nothing to give to them when they cried their eyes out, their precious voices were weak from hunger as they cried out for food. I am not willing to give up on the love of my life. I want David to return to us TODAY”.

Released hostage Sharon Alony Cunio and other relatives of hostages gave tragic perspectives on the agony of children waiting at home, infants still held captive in Gaza, and elderly founders of the kibbutz who remain imprisoned.

The tour visited haunting locations around the kibbutz. In the nursery where caregiver Maya Goren was kidnapped, a somber birthday celebration was held for 1-year-old hostage Kfir Bibas. Dozens of orange balloons were flown for him and his family. Another significant place was the burned-down home of released 85-year-old hostage Yocheved Lifshitz.

Daniel Lifshitz, grandson of Oded (83) and Yocheved (85) Lifshitz spoke atop the ashes of his grandparents’ house. Yocheved was released after 17 days, while Oded is still held captive in Gaza: “My grandparents’ life work was transporting patients from Gaza for medical treatment, and using every tool at their disposal to make the world a better place. I spoke with Qatari officials, advocating fiercely for the medical needs of our loved ones and a better future for us all. Among them are individuals battling cancer, anddiabetes — their withheld prolonged captivity a looming death sentence.

I call for an immediate ceasefire and pause in fighting. This is the first crucial step towards negotiating the release of the hostages, signaling our commitment to a peaceful resolution. We must use every diplomatic tool available to ensure the safe return of those taken from us”.

Srulik Kalvo, son of Amiram (85) and Nurit (79) Cooper. Nurit was released, while Amiram, at 85, is the oldest person still held captive in Gaza:: “Kibbutz Nir Oz lost one quarter of its people. When you live in a community where a quarter of them are gone, the grief is endless. Every day you go to another funeral. This kibbutz was a peace-seeking community that treated children and women from Gaza. This community was helping them like they were their own families. They are there - barely eating, in dump tunnels, with humidity and mold. Imagine 85-year-olds trying to survive in this environment without their medicine, without even an aspirin.”

"I am here, begging for your help to forward this message to the world. To QATAR, Saudi Arabia, policymakers and business leaders, mothers and fathers around the world. I’m begging you to help me, to help my David. 136 people held against their will.

"To you my love, David, I’ll do the best I can. You are coming home”.

Amir Alfassa, nephew of Maya Goren (56) who was murdered in Hamas captivity, spoke in the kibbutz nursery where Maya worked as a caregiver: “Maya woke up very early before the alarms started, she went to the nursey to get it ready. The following day was supposed to be the day the kids return from the Sukkot holiday. She was hiding alone here, under one of the beds. And then the terrorists came, they shot her and for a long time we didn’t know she was alive. A month and a half ago we got the bad news about her death and the even worse news she’s still there. Her four children can’t even have their closure and bury her next to their father here in Kibbutz Nir Oz”.

Yosi Shnaider, cousin of Shiri Bibas, kidnapped with her husband and two children, 4-year-old Ariel and almost 1-year-old Kfir, spoke from Kfir’s perspective: “I cry because I'm afraid, I cry because my mother cries, I cry because my teeth come out, I cry because that's the only way I can talk When will we be back to the kibbutz?

It’s going to be my first birthday, and no one will come to celebrate with me, I have a birthday and I'm not with my family, I have a birthday and I don't have presents, I have a birthday and I hope you remember me.”

Liat Bell Sommer, Spokesperson for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters: “One out of four kibbutz members was either kidnapped or murdered. 37 are still held captive in Gaza. Without food, water, or proper medical care.

For over 100 days, more than 3 months, 136 hostages have been held by Hamas. Rape and violence is their reality. Yesterday we were informed of two more hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky, who were murdered in captivity. How long will this continue? We call on the world, Qatar and anyone who can influence. Please, help us bring the hostages back home.”

Irit Lahav, Spokesperson for Kibbutz Nir Oz: “I was born here, my parents were some of the founders. On Oct 7 I was here, hiding in the safe room with my daughter. Whoever was not able to lock their safe room door was murdered or kidnapped. When we were hiding under the table, we couldn’t believe the endless automatic weapon fire all around the kibbutz. The fear that takes hold when you know they are going door to door is paralyzing. I knew my safe room door doesn’t lock, so I had improvised a lock from an oar and took apart my vacuum cleaner to fashion something to secure it.”

Prof. Hagai Levine, Head of the Medical Team, Hostages Families Forum: “We can't save those who were murdered, but we can still save the living. Kfir Bibas is an infant who was abducted at the age of 9 months old; dependent on baby formula for nutrition. We are afraid he could suffer from severe brain damage - if he will survive. The hostages have basic human rights to receive medical treatment and medications. The fact that the ICRC was not allowed to visit them, all of them, is a disgrace to humanity.”