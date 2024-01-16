Thousands of anti-Israel protestors demonstrated yesterday (Monday) against Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, one of the leading cancer hospitals in New York City.

The incident occurred during a march protesting support for Israel held during a march titled "Flood Manhattan for Gaza MLK Day march for healthcare."

As the marchers passed Sloan Kettering, one of theleaders shouted into a bullhorn that the hospital was "another complicit institution," leading the marchers to chant "shame" outside the building where cancer patients were being treated.

"Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows," the leader instructed the marchers.

The building also houses a pediatric hospital.

One marcher playing a drum led the mob in shouting, "MSK shame on you, you support genocide, too.”

National Review reported that a speaker at the march said: “What about refusing to acknowledge an attack on Palestinian people, and especially the healthcare system, shows any form of compassion or respect for health?”

The New York Post reported that the protestors also demonstrated outside Mt. Sinai Medical Center, accusing that hospital of "supporting Zionism" and "genocide."

Police blocked entrances to Mt. Sinai as a safety precaution during the march, forcing patients to find other ways of entering the bulding.